Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Planning Commission to meet

The City of Wilmington Planning Commission is set to meet on Tuesday, March 5 at 4:30 p.m. in the community room of the municipal building’s first floor, 69 N. South St.

Liberty Twp./Port William Liberty Twp. Fire/EMS to hold special meeting

The Liberty Township Board of Trustees and the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District Board will hold a joint special meeting on Wednesday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the firehouse. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the township purchase of a firetruck for lease to the fire district.

Liberty Twp. Trustees to hold special session

The Liberty Township Board of Trustees will meet in special session on March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the regular meeting of the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District Board. The meeting will be at the firehouse, 7211 North St. Rt. 134, Wilmington. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the purchase of a firetruck and the lease to the fire district.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on April 22 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.