Six & Twenty Club experiences Kenyan culture

On Feb. 9, members of the Six & Twenty Club gathered at the Clinton County Resource Center (CCRC), 94 N. South St.

Hostess and program leader Tanya Day introduced her book, “The Little Village of Book Lovers,” by Nina George. Inspired by the connection for Tanya’s love for travel, and the connection to the mobile library portrayed by George, Tanya shared a program centered around her 2023 trip to Nairobi & Nakuru, Kenya with her oldest daughter, Jordan Snarr.

Tanya and Jordan were attending the Friends United Meeting Triennial Conference and in Nakuru, Kenya. Via a slide show presentation, Tanya and Jordan showed culture, newly-made friends and incredible photos of landscape, food and animals.

The conference focused on Work Being a Divine Calling with AM Bible Study, break-out sessions, mid-morning tea and afternoon presentations, including Dr. Miriam Were of Kenya, nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for her selfless and tireless work in public health. In sessions on the beautiful Kabarak University campus, friends and connections were made from the 18 attending non-European countries. She also educated members on activities different from American habits, especially, timeliness, mosquito netting, and food offerings.

Of great interest in their travels was a visit to the Springs of Hope Children’s Home which houses up to 60 children. The orphanage exhibited such family togetherness that many stay long years and end up going onto college and becoming professionals.

Their final day in Kenya was highlighted by a safari at Nairobi National Park, resulting in club members joining in on the Jeep ride via the slide show, witnessing giraffes, hippos, zebras and lions, among other animals.

Refreshments included a delicious Kenyan white tea, featuring chai and cardamom, and assorted fruit and cinnamon pastries. Tables were adorned with bright floral arrangements to resemble a traditional Kenya flare.

In other business following the program, Kathleen Blake presented the newly-printed and bound Master Book List showing 3,271 books passed by 143 members over 126 years. Congratulations were offered to Bobbi Jo Schlaegel on her selection as winner of the Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors’ Bureau C4 award in the healthcare category.

Prior to sharing her program, staff members of the CCRC shared about their work. Opened in January 2023, the CCRC helps youth at risk or involved with Clinton County courts. The mission is to empower youth and families by providing choices, building positive skills, and enhancing community commitment. Referrals come from the court, community members, families, and the schools. Last year, they served 170 youth ages 12-18. In October, they began serving schools and that programming has grown significantly, with a focus on behavior and academics.

Jordan Snarr spoke about the beginnings of marketing the space at the CCRC to outside groups so that youth will see involvement from the community, and the community will learn the value of what is being done. Jordan shared about the 13 current programs the CCRC is implementing, then told of volunteer opportunities, including tutoring, and sharing prepared meals and/or food items. There is a shop for clothing, shoes and hygiene products, with everything needed from pajamas to prom dresses. The center is open all week, with programming four nights per week and GED instruction available. The CCRC is currently operating on a two-year grant and subsidy, plus has recently been awarded a second two-year grant by the state.