Local Red Cross chapter honored with proclamation

From left to right: commissioner Brenda Woods, Katie Uhl - executive director of the South Central Ohio Chapter, president commissioner Mike McCarty, Jeff Murphy - board member, and commissioner Kerry Steed gather for a photo following the proclamation honoring the American Red Cross at the commissioners’ meeting. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Pictured from left to right: Ruth Brindle, workforce & data specialist for the Port Authority; Dessie Rogers, executive director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce; Tammy Keller, job developer for OhioMeans Jobs in Clinton County; Connor Wyatt, workforce development director; and Curt Bradshaw, assistant superintendent at Southern Ohio ESC. They are members of the steering committee and key figures in the collaborative efforts to enhance workforce development in Clinton County. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos

WILMINGTON — In a ceremony held at the Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday morning, the South Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross was honored for its dedication to the community.

Executive director Katie Uhl and board member and long-time volunteer Jeff Murphy were in attendance to receive a special proclamation from the commissioners.

Commissioner Mike McCarty warmly welcomed Uhl and Murphy, expressing deep gratitude for the vital role the American Red Cross plays in times of crisis.

“We are here today to recognize the American Red Cross as we celebrate American Red Cross Month and to acknowledge all that you do,” said McCarty. “You may often operate behind the scenes, but when tragedy strikes, you are among the first to respond, offering help to those in need. Your tireless volunteerism often goes unnoticed, but it is truly invaluable.”

Murphy, echoing McCarty’s sentiments, emphasized the indispensable nature of the Red Cross system and Uhl’s significant contributions to its success.

“Us volunteers can’t do without the system, and Katie is a big part of that,” Murphy acknowledged. “Being on the board, it’s been really neat because I see the rest of it, and it’s unreal.”

During the ceremony, McCarty read aloud the official proclamation, declaring March 2024 as American Red Cross Month in Clinton County. The proclamation highlighted the compassionate spirit of the community and celebrated the humanitarian legacy of Clara Barton, the esteemed founder of the American Red Cross.

“The generous spirit of our community members exemplifies Clara Barton’s commitment to alleviating suffering,” read McCarty from the proclamation. “We honor all those who lead with their hearts to serve others in need and ask everyone to join in this commitment to strengthening our community.”

In accepting the proclamation, Uhl expressed gratitude on behalf of the entire South Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross, reaffirming their commitment to serving the community with compassion and dedication.

As March unfolds, the community is encouraged to join in honoring the American Red Cross and its vital mission of alleviating human suffering and providing hope in times of crisis.

Also at the meeting:

Members of the Clinton County Workforce Steering Committee took center stage to introduce the county’s newest addition to the workforce development team: Connor Wyatt. Present at the meeting were Ruth Brindle, Dessie Rogers, Tammy Keller, and Curt Bradshaw, all integral members of the steering committee.

Bradshaw, serving as the assistant superintendent at the Southern Ohio ESC, began by outlining the collaborative efforts that led to Wyatt’s appointment.

“The Clinton County Workforce Collaborative, in partnership with the Clinton County Business Advisory Council, has been diligently working to find the right person for this crucial position,” Bradshaw explained. “After careful consideration, we have found that person.”

Wyatt is the new workforce development director.

Wyatt, who officially started on Feb. 12, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception he has received since joining the community.

“I’m truly grateful for the warm reception I’ve received here,” Wyatt said. “Although my background isn’t typically in workforce development, my previous role involved overseeing Clinton County in a different capacity. In my previous position it was more of a foster care, adoptive and kinship space. It was a networking between the agencies and the individuals who are applying for adoption, fostering, or kinship care.”

During his brief introduction, Wyatt emphasized his eagerness to streamline processes and implement innovative methods to engage the local workforce. “This is a collaborative effort, and I’m looking forward to building upon the existing initiatives while introducing new strategies to enhance workforce engagement,” Wyatt said.

Dessie Rogers, executive director of the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, also took the opportunity to discuss upcoming projects for the next three months, highlighting the collaborative nature of the ongoing efforts.