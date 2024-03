East Clinton Elementary names students of the month

East Clinton Elementary School has announced its February Students of the Month.

Kindergarten:

– Brycen Cochran

– Presley Andruskewicz

– Braxton Feiler

– Carter Ramsey

First Grade:

– Bailey Branham

– Linkon Smith

– Livey Hale

– Ariana Feiler

Second Grade:

– Nash Black

– Gunnar Phillips

– Kinze Hale

– Theo Brockman

Third Grade:

– Joe Gaines

– Presley Cox

– Jackson Sodini

– Sam Frump

Fourth Grade:

– Lilly Havens

– Sean Fieler

– Jacob Weisenberger

– Zaylynn Vickers

Fifth Grade:

– Makenlynn Vickers

– Gabby Williams

– Quentin Williams

– Kayle McElroy