Editor,

We citizens of Clinton County have the opportunity to elect a full-time, experienced, law and order minded individual for our county prosecutor. Brian Shidaker is a 42 year resident of Clinton County, who has prosecuted more than 3,000 felony cases in our county. He will not be trying to maintain and build a private practice while being a part-time prosecutor.

Mr. Shidaker has made a career of public service to Clinton County. He was director of Public Service/Public Safety for eight years, four-year director of law for the city of Wilmington and member of WCS board. Unlike his opponent, he is a lifelong Republican and vice chair of the county’s Republican Central Committee. His opponent has never voted in a primary election and just registered as a Republican within the last 12 months.

Brian Shidaker is everything we need in a prosecutor. He has the experience, commitment and real ties to our county. I was born in Lexington, Kentucky, but don’t consider myself qualified to run for public office in Fayette County, Kentucky. We must do the right thing and elect Brian Shidaker as the next Clinton County Prosecutor.

Paul Butler

Wilmington