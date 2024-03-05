Blanchester man sentenced in abduction/assault case

Penny

WILMINGTON — A Blanchester man has been sentenced to jail time and community control after pleading guilty to abduction and assault.

In October 2023, Blanchester Police Department officers responded to a report of an active assault and reportedly found evidence of an assault and sexual assault. Kasey Penny, 44, was arrested at the scene and taken to jail.

At the time of his arrest, Penny was out on bond on charges filed in Clinton County Municipal Court of assault, illegal restraint and theft.

Penny was indicted in an October session of a Clinton County grand jury on charges of rape (first-degree felony), abduction (third-degree felony), gross sexual imposition (fourth-degree felony), and domestic violence (fifth-degree felony).

At a pretrial held on Jan. 10 in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, Penny entered a guilty plea to assault (amended by prosecutors from domestic violence) and abduction.

On Feb. 27, Penny was sentenced to jail for six months, with credit given for 139 days served, on the abduction and assault charges. He must also successfully complete a term of no more than six months at a community-based correctional facility and a term of community control for two years following successful completion of the STAR program.

The cases in the Clinton County Municipal Court are still pending.