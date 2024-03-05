Facebook, Instagram experience widespread outage

Pexels.com

Meta Platforms, Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is currently grappling with a significant outage affecting many users worldwide.

According to reports from DownDetector, as of 10:45 a.m. today, a large number of users, approximately 359,270, have encountered issues accessing the platforms.

The most prevalent problem reported by local residents is users being abruptly logged out of their accounts, with subsequent attempts to log back in proving unsuccessful. Among those affected, 75% have cited login issues, while 17% have reported problems with the apps themselves, and 8% have encountered difficulties accessing the websites according to reports from DownDetector.

Local residents have described Instagram displaying nothing but a black screen, while Facebook prompts users to reset their passwords, only to continue denying access even with the updated credentials.

Meta Platforms, Inc. has yet to provide an official statement regarding the cause or estimated duration of the outage. Stay tuned to the News Journal for further updates as more information becomes available.

To check or report an outage, you can visit https://downdetector.com/status/facebook/.