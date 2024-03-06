Harcum Art Gallery hosting exhibit of Jeff Stapleton’s paintings and drawings

Wilmington College’s Harcum Gallery will host an exhibit of his works, titled “Storytime: Faces, Places + Races.” Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — Jeff Stapleton has been a professional artist since he discovered that his creative endeavor “was a lot easier than working.” Wilmington College’s Harcum Gallery will host an exhibit of his works, titled “Storytime: Faces, Places + Races,” from March 21 through May 4.

An opening reception in honor of the artist will be held March 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Normal gallery hours are weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by special appointment coordinated by Curator Hal Shunk, emeritus professor of art.

Stapleton lauds “art’s remarkable capacity to tell stories, often transcending language barriers and speaking to emotions and experiences in diverse and profound ways.”

A native of rural Indiana, drawing, painting and creating things have always been a large part of his life and professional career. He graduated from the Columbus College of Art & Design after studying advertising and illustration. Stapleton possesses more than 40 years of experience in a broad spectrum of advertising, branding and design. He has expanded his focus to now include a fine art career that incorporates his interests in painting, design and a love for storytelling.

Stapleton lives in Dayton and “in the hearts of children everywhere.”