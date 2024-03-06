We have a very spirited campaign underway in Clinton County to select our next prosecuting attorney. I am of the opinion Brian Shidaker possesses the qualities we need in the person chosen to perform those duties.

He has been an attorney at law for 17 years, and previously helped prosecute over 3,000 cases. Brian has stated he will devote his full attention to being a full-time prosecutor, with integrity and no outside practice. Having known Brian since his birth in 1981, I have watched him grow, and become a servant who gives back to the community. Currently, he is on the Board of Trustees Wilmington Public Library, and we both are elected members of of the Wilmington Board of Education. Brian is a man who can be trusted to do the right thing. He was instrumental in choosing James Brady as superintendent, who has certainly helped improve the image of WCS in the community.

The Shidaker family has a rich heritage here in Clinton County. His record proves he is a life-long Republican in good standing and declared that many years ago, unlike his opponent.

These facts can be proven through his prior voting in Clinton County and is published on his campaign website. He has demonstrated he truly cares about children and the youth of Clinton County. We need a prosecutor with a vision for the future, and I say it without reservation, Brian Shidaker is that person.

During his most recent occupation, he was appointed the safety/service director for the City of Wilmington, performing those duties for the past eight years. That is a position involving many projects and reacting to tough issues. Brian carried out those duties exceptionally and can attest to his capabilities while serving with him as a member of city council for more than seven years.

He dealt with integrity and diligence which he will carry with him as he ascends to the Office of Prosecuting Attorney. Brian Shidaker has a record of achievement, and these qualities support his candidacy. I humbly ask you to elect Brian Shidaker, the true Republican for Prosecuting Attorney of Clinton County.

Bill Liermann

Wilmington, Ohio