WC loses extra inning heartbreaker to MSJ 10-9

FLORENCE, Ky. – The Wilmington College baseball team lost an extra innings heartbreaker to Mount St. Joseph University Tuesday night, 10-9 in 11 innings.

Wilmington held a 9-6 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth, but couldn’t hold on, allowing three runs to send it to extras. The Lions walked it off with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 11th.

Wilmington falls to 1-7 overall this season.

Evan Kelsey, Kyle Jennings and Carter Scheben had two hits each for Wilmington. Kelsey also drove in three runs while Jennings and Max Gildea had two RBI. Kelsey and JC Calhoun score two runs each.

Clinton-Massie product Luke Chappie had three strikeouts in two innings of work.

Wilmington will host Olivet 1 p.m. Saturday for a doubleheader.