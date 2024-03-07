‘Goldie’ delights Cape May residents with joy of music

Residents of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington enjoy a lively concert performance by Tim Goldrainer, also known as “Goldie” from the rock band “The Menus.” Goldrainer’s electrifying performance brought smiles and laughter to the audience. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Residents of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington enjoy a lively concert performance by Tim Goldrainer, also known as “Goldie” from the rock band “The Menus.” Goldrainer’s electrifying performance brought smiles and laughter to the audience. Residents of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington enjoy a lively concert performance by Tim Goldrainer, also known as “Goldie” from the rock band “The Menus.” Goldrainer’s electrifying performance brought smiles and laughter to the audience. Residents of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington enjoy a lively concert performance by Tim Goldrainer, also known as “Goldie” from the rock band “The Menus.” Goldrainer’s electrifying performance brought smiles and laughter to the audience. Residents of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington enjoy a lively concert performance by Tim Goldrainer, also known as “Goldie” from the rock band “The Menus.” Goldrainer’s electrifying performance brought smiles and laughter to the audience. Residents of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington enjoy a lively concert performance by Tim Goldrainer, also known as “Goldie” from the rock band “The Menus.” Goldrainer’s electrifying performance brought smiles and laughter to the audience. Residents of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington enjoy a lively concert performance by Tim Goldrainer, also known as “Goldie” from the rock band “The Menus.” Goldrainer’s electrifying performance brought smiles and laughter to the audience. Residents of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington enjoy a lively concert performance by Tim Goldrainer, also known as “Goldie” from the rock band “The Menus.” Goldrainer’s electrifying performance brought smiles and laughter to the audience. Residents of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington enjoy a lively concert performance by Tim Goldrainer, also known as “Goldie” from the rock band “The Menus.” Goldrainer’s electrifying performance brought smiles and laughter to the audience. Tim Goldrainer, with his background in ballet, showcases his impressive flexibility with a high kick captured in mid-motion. Residents of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington enjoy a lively concert performance by Tim Goldrainer, also known as “Goldie” from the rock band “The Menus.” Goldrainer’s electrifying performance brought smiles and laughter to the audience.

WILMINGTON — Residents of Ohio Living Cape May were treated to a memorable event on Tuesday as Tim Goldrainer, also known as “Goldie” from the rock band “The Menus,” performed live for the delighted audience. He performed “The Goldie Show” for the residents.

Goldrainer, with his 40 years of experience as the lead singer of The Menus, brought his infectious energy and talent to the stage, creating an atmosphere of joy and excitement. The residents thoroughly enjoyed themselves as Goldrainer interacted with each and every audience member, making everyone feel special.

Known for his dynamic stage presence, Goldrainer entertained the crowd with a mix of music, dance, and humor. His background in ballet and skateboarding was evident, Goldrainer showcased his versatility by performing high kicks and even the splits, much to the audience’s delight.

Throughout the performance, Goldrainer engaged with the residents, cracking jokes, sharing anecdotes, and singing a variety of songs. Some residents had the opportunity to request their favorite artists, resulting in renditions of classics such as Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes,” Hank Williams’ “Hey Good Lookin’,” and Frank Sinatra’s “South of the Border.”

One particularly heartwarming moment occurred when Goldrainer invited a resident to strum his guitar, generously giving her his guitar pick. He also surprised another resident with a flower, spreading joy and kindness throughout the audience.

Goldrainer’s passion for performing for seniors stems from personal experience. In a documentary filmed by Billy Miossi for The New Yorker, Goldrainer shared how his perspective changed when his mother developed dementia and was admitted to a nursing home where she had worked. Witnessing the positive impact of his visits on other seniors inspired him to “go a hundred miles an hour” with his performances, believing that everyone deserves to experience the joy of music.

Residents left the performance with smiles on their faces, grateful for the experience provided by Goldrainer, alongside the coordination and organization by Tom Dreyer, director of business development for Ohio Living Cape May.