EMA urges residents to prepare for severe weather threats

As the spring season approaches, Clinton County residents are urged to prepare and stay vigilant in the face of severe weather threats, particularly tornadoes.

With the potential for severe storms to develop quickly, the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is stressing the importance of having a plan in place and being aware of safety procedures.

According to National Weather Service data, Clinton County is at moderate risk for tornado occurrences, making preparedness and awareness crucial for residents’ safety. In light of this, Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 17-23) is an awareness campaign to educate the community about weather safety protocols.

EMA Director, Thomas Breckel, emphasized the importance of preparedness, saying, “We cannot predict when severe weather will strike, but we can take steps to ensure our safety. It is imperative that residents have a plan in place and know what to do in the event of a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning.”

Wilmington Police Chief Robert Wilson echoed this sentiment, adding, “Tornadoes can cause widespread damage and pose a serious threat to life and property. We urge residents to take tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings seriously and seek shelter in a sturdy structure immediately.”

As part of the statewide efforts to promote tornado preparedness, a statewide tornado drill will be conducted on Wednesday, March 20, at 9:50 a.m. This drill provides an opportunity for individuals, families, and businesses to practice their tornado safety plans and familiarize themselves with the proper procedures to follow during a tornado warning.

Outdoor warning sirens will be used during this test, along with the Clinton County Emergency Alerts system. Residents are encouraged to participate in the statewide tornado drill and use it as an opportunity to review and refine their emergency plans.

Additionally, EMA will be providing resources and information to assist residents in preparing for severe weather events. For more information on tornado preparedness and to stay updated on severe weather alerts, residents are encouraged to visit the Clinton County EMA website at cc-ema.org