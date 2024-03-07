Emergency responders attend to a motorcycle crash on East Fancy Street in Blanchester, leaving one male injured. Lt. Andrew Jackson of Blanchester EMS reports the victim was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment. Details remain undisclosed. Stay tuned for updates. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Man injured in Blanchester motorcycle accident Man injured in Blanchester motorcycle accident Man injured in Blanchester motorcycle accident Man injured in Blanchester motorcycle accident Man injured in Blanchester motorcycle accident Blanchester EMS member Andrew Jackson (far right) stands alongside family members of the individual as the medical helicopter departs for Miami Valley Hospital, where further treatment awaits.

BLANCHESTER — A motorcycle crash on East Fancy Street Thursday around 12:30 p.m. resulted in one male injured and flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

Emergency responders swiftly attended to the one-vehicle scene, and the injured individual is being airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment, according to Lt. Andrew Jackson of the Blanchester EMS.

At present, no further information regarding the crash has been released. Local authorities continue to investigate the incident.

More updates will follow as the situation unfolds.