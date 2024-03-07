Man injured in Blanchester motorcycle accident

BLANCHESTER — A motorcycle crash on East Fancy Street Thursday around 12:30 p.m. resulted in one male injured and flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital.
Emergency responders swiftly attended to the one-vehicle scene, and the injured individual is being airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment, according to Lt. Andrew Jackson of the Blanchester EMS.
At present, no further information regarding the crash has been released. Local authorities continue to investigate the incident.
More updates will follow as the situation unfolds.