Overall winners in SWMD Earth Day poster contest announced

Kindergarten through fifth-grade classrooms, along with art teachers and homeschool instructors across the county, were invited to participate in Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s (SWMD) Earth Day Poster Contest in December.

This early invitation ensured they had ample time to incorporate environmental stewardship lessons into their educational plans and allow their students sufficient time to work on their Earth Day and recycling-themed posters.

According to a news release from the SWMD, educators enthusiastically embraced the opportunity. The SWMD received Earth Day posters from a remarkable 107 classrooms across the county.

Each educator was tasked with selecting one poster per individual homeroom to submit for display in the Clinton County Courthouse. From these submissions, the Clinton County Commissioners undertook the challenging task of selecting 10 posters for inclusion in the SWMD’s Annual Educator’s Calendar. This calendar will be distributed to every classroom in Clinton County.

Students whose posters are displayed in the courthouse are being rewarded with a recycled content prize pack. Furthermore, those whose posters are selected for inclusion in the SWMD annual Educator’s Calendar will receive a recycled-content grand prize and will be honored by the county commissioners at an awards ceremony in May.

Expressing gratitude to all K-5 students and educators involved, the SWMD emphasized the significant contribution they make to the success of the program year after year. The Earth Day Poster Contest stands as one of the most fulfilling aspects of the work done at the Solid Waste Management District, according to organizers.

With Earth Day approaching on Monday, April 22, the SWMD encourages support for the hardworking students and educators by organizing litter clean-up events at schools or local parks. The SWMD is ready to assist with supplies and safety gear.

The ground floor of the historical Clinton County Courthouse will host all 107 posters on display from April 10 through May 1.

Overall winners whose artwork has been selected for inclusion into the 2024/2025 Annual Educator’s Calendar are as follows:

Madison Cooper, 5th-grade, homeschooled by Ms. Cooper; Skylar Eubanks, 5th grade, Blanchester Middle School, Ms. Bengtson; Vivian Barker, 4th grade, Putman Elementary, Mrs. Inabnitt; Amalie Heidenreich, 4th grade, Clinton-Massie Elementary, Mrs. Cook; Vida Washum, 3rd grade, Clinton-Massie Elementary, Ms. Goodall; Zane Adkins, 2nd grade, Wilmington Christian Academy, Mrs. Coyne; Meredith Henize, 2nd grade, Putman Elementary, Mrs. Slusher; Abigail Hoffman, 1st grade, Putman Elementary, Mrs. Todd; Lucy Yazell, Kindergarten, Clinton-Massie Elementary, Mrs. Fairchild. Additionally, Emelyn Reno, Kindergarten, Sonshine Christian PK/K, Mrs. Littrell.