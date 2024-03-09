State Wrestling Day 2: Ramsey, Groh start with losses

Elizabeth Clark Photos Elizabeth Clark Photos Elizabeth Clark Photos Elizabeth Clark Photos Elizabeth Clark Photos Elizabeth Clark Photos Elizabeth Clark Photos Elizabeth Clark Photos

COLUMBUS — Clinton-Massie wrestlers lost their first matches Saturday at in the 87th annual OHSAA Boys Wrestling Championship tournament at Schottenstein Center.

Senior Elijah Groh lost to Jace Knous of Wapakoneta 22-6. Groh, a senior, will wrestle again this afternoon.

Clinton-Massie senior Kaylee Ramsey led 5-2 but lost 7-5 to Addison Rudolph of Central Crossing. She also will wrestle again this afternoon.

The girls second consolation round begins 2:15 p.m. while the Div. II boys round starts at 12:50 p.m.