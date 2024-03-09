Consistent Hurricane 5th through 3 team games at state bowling

Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal

COLUMBUS — In the 18th OHSAA Division I Girls Bowling Championship,

The Hurricane were the most consistent team in the first three games of the tournament. While the team score of 2,583 was fifth best, it was three pins away from being outright third. Nordonia and Green tied for third at 2,585.

Wilmington had games of 869, 858, 856, so just 13 pins variance in the trio.

The girls are currently concluded their baker games.

After a break, the individual placers will be announced along with the top eight teams advancing to match play.