Ramsey closes season by finishing 7th in state tournament

Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Mark Huber

COLUMBUS — Kaylee Ramsey finished seventh Sunday at 120 pounds in the OHSAA Girls Wrestling Championship.

Clinton-Massie’s Elijah Groh qualified for the Div. II Boys Wrestling Championship tournament, won his first match but then lost two in a row at 215 pounds. He finishes his season with a 37-4 record.

Josiah Puller became the first freshman in Wilmington High School history to compete in the state tournament but lost his only two matches in the Div. II 126-pound bracket. He finished his season 43-7.

Ramsey defeated Jaiden Long of Fremont Ross by pinfall in 2:25 in the seventh-place match Sunday morning. Ramsey pinned Long in 2:43 in the opening round of the tournament.

SUMMARY

OHSAA Wrestling Championship

Division II Boys, Girls

@Schottenstein Center

120-Kaylee Ramsey (CM) pinned Jaiden Long (Fremont Ross) 2:43; was dec by Rudolph (Central Crossing) 7-5; pinned Ava Ater (Jon Alder) 3:59; was dec by Nickoloff (Olentangy Orange) 5-2; pinned Jaiden Long (Fremont Ross) 2:25. Finished seventh

126-Josiah Puller (W) was dec by Levi Pidgeon (Carrollton) 4-1; was dec by Devion Coffin (Benedictine) 12-10

215-Elijah Groh (CM) pinned Phillip Malone (Bedford) 1:45; was dec by Jace Knous (Wapakoneta) 22-6; was dec by Cooper Pion (Butler) 18-9