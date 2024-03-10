Ramsey closes season by finishing 7th in state tournament

COLUMBUS — Kaylee Ramsey finished seventh Sunday at 120 pounds in the OHSAA Girls Wrestling Championship.
Clinton-Massie’s Elijah Groh qualified for the Div. II Boys Wrestling Championship tournament, won his first match but then lost two in a row at 215 pounds. He finishes his season with a 37-4 record.
Josiah Puller became the first freshman in Wilmington High School history to compete in the state tournament but lost his only two matches in the Div. II 126-pound bracket. He finished his season 43-7.
Ramsey defeated Jaiden Long of Fremont Ross by pinfall in 2:25 in the seventh-place match Sunday morning. Ramsey pinned Long in 2:43 in the opening round of the tournament.
SUMMARY
OHSAA Wrestling Championship
Division II Boys, Girls
@Schottenstein Center
120-Kaylee Ramsey (CM) pinned Jaiden Long (Fremont Ross) 2:43; was dec by Rudolph (Central Crossing) 7-5; pinned Ava Ater (Jon Alder) 3:59; was dec by Nickoloff (Olentangy Orange) 5-2; pinned Jaiden Long (Fremont Ross) 2:25. Finished seventh
126-Josiah Puller (W) was dec by Levi Pidgeon (Carrollton) 4-1; was dec by Devion Coffin (Benedictine) 12-10
215-Elijah Groh (CM) pinned Phillip Malone (Bedford) 1:45; was dec by Jace Knous (Wapakoneta) 22-6; was dec by Cooper Pion (Butler) 18-9