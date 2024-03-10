VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – For the first time in their Wilmington College careers, Nathen Borgan and Jarrett Durr earned All-America honors during the indoor track & field season.

They were both named All-Americans in the hammer throw during the outdoor season last spring.

The two juniors competed at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships Friday morning in the weight throw. Borgan finished seventh with a program record mark of 19.45 meters, while Durr finished eighth with a personal best toss of 19.22 meters.

Wilmington was the lone school to have multiple All-Americans in the event. The duo became the first All-Americans for Wilmington in the weight throw since Hank Benedict finished third in the event during the 2002 indoor season.

The Quakers begin their outdoor season March 28 at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C.