Blanchester Police Dept. reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

The below list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks, traffic crashes, traffic stops, etc.

Officers handled over 240 calls for service between Feb. 1 and Feb 29. Some of the calls included:

An officer was called to the 100 block of Ash Lane for the report of harassment. The caller stated that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her over a vehicle title.

An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of W. Main Street for the report of a possible stolen vehicle. The caller stated that his girlfriend is driving his vehicle without his permission, and wanted the vehicle reported as stolen. The caller then stated he did not wish to make a report at that time, and would come to the police department at a later time to do so.

An officer was requested to assist the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of Broadway Street North in Midland. The officer assisted until no longer needed.

A theft was reported at a storage facility in the 200 block of Vine Street. The matter is still under investigation.

A suspicious person was reported in the area of Park Avenue; the caller discovered security camera footage of a male walking up towards her house, then turning around, earlier in the day. The male was identified as having an arrest warrant out for him, and was jailed a few days later on said warrant.

A verbal dispute was reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street. Both parties stated they were arguing over finances, and went to bed for the night.

A report of juveniles knocking on a door and running away was reported in the 7500 block of Brock Drive. The juveniles were gone on arrival of the officer.

An anonymous caller requested a welfare check on an individual in the 900 block of Cherry Street. The individual checked okay.

An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of W. Main Street for the report of clothing being stolen from dryers. This matter is under investigation.

A resident in the 100 block of Pansy Pike reported receiving a phone call that showed as “PNC Bank” on the caller ID, informing him that he had fraudulent activity on his account. The caller advised that he was asked questions to verify his information, which he provided, and later found a fraudulent charge on his account.

A suspicious person was reported on the railroad tracks in the 600 block of W. Main Street. The officer located and identified the male, who stated he was just out for a walk. The male was informed of the law regarding trespassing on the railroad tracks.

An elderly male was located by a passerby and brought to the police station, as he was not dressed for the weather and was requesting a ride to Wilmington. An officer requested Blanchester EMS respond, and the male was transported to a local hospital.

A resident reported dog feces being placed in their mailbox on Leonard Drive.

An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of W. Main Street for a resident reporting abuse of corpse reference their relatives buried at the cemetery. The caller stated they needed to continue to make these reports for the FBI’s procedures.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Lazenby Street for the report of a domestic dispute. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for domestic violence. A 48-year-old man was listed as the victim.

A report of possible obscene material involving minors was made in the 900 block of Cherry Street. It was determined this occurred outside of the village, and the appropriate agency was notified.

An officer was on patrol on Brock Drive when they heard a dog begin to bark, upon using a spotlight, a male was observed running away, between houses through backyards. The officer attempted to locate the male, but was unable to do so.

A resident in the 200 block of Orchard Circle called due to receiving a phone call about their spouse winning a contest. The caller stated that they sent a photo of their debit card to a number, but had concerns it was a scam. The officer assisted the caller with getting their card deactivated.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Columbus Street for the report of a verbal dispute. The parties separated for the evening.

A resident requested a peacekeeper in the 600 block of W. Main Street; the caller was having a tree on their property cut down, and a neighbor harassed them over it, claiming that the tree was “holding spirits” in it and was “sacred.” The neighbor also harassed the workers when they were arriving to cut the tree down. The other party was told to leave the workers and neighbor alone, as the tree was not his property, nor was it on his property.

An officer responded to assist a Clinton County deputy in the 100 block of South High Street, where several individuals were threatening to shoot each other.

An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of W. Main Street for a female yelling for help at passing cars. An officer spoke with the woman, who said she was panicking because her vehicle was not handling the snowy conditions well.

Officers assisted a Clinton County Deputy with a traffic stop in the 900 block of S. Broadway Street; a man with a warrant was taken into custody by the deputy, after the deputy observed the wanted man driving the vehicle just outside of the village.

An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of W. Main Street for the report of someone posting on a public page, questioning the authenticity of the caller’s name and family association with a well-known family and company. The officer advised the caller he could just block the person, or not make comments on public posts.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Broadway Street North, Midland, to assist a Clinton County deputy with a domestic dispute.

Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Bourbon Street; a Porta-Potti was pushed down a hill, despite the owner taking measures to keep this from happening.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Center Street for the report of a man talking to himself and arguing with family members. Resources were provided to the man.

Clinton County Children Services contacted the police department after someone called them about a bus driver driving a bus while under the influence. An officer investigated, and was told that the employee was not at work that day, does not regularly drive bus, and that it was believed a former friend was trying to cause issues for the employee. Additionally, no other complaints were found to be made.

Several violations of a protection order were reported; a 35-year-old man’s bond was revoked by the Judge and he was taken to jail, to be held until his trial date.

A possible stolen vehicle was reported in the 400 block of S. Broadway Street; the victim did not wish to participate and the case was closed.

A vehicle was observed on Railroad and Wall Streets going left of center, driving directly towards a patrol cruiser. The vehicle pulled into the drive-thru of a business, where a traffic stop was conducted. A 40-year-old Blanchester man was found to appear impaired, and was placed under arrest for OVI. That same night, a 27-year-old Blanchester man was arrested for suspected OVI and failing to comply after a brief pursuit on S. Broadway Street, ending on Fayetteville Road.

An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Cherry Street after one juvenile told another that they had guns in their locker. No guns were located, and the matter will be forwarded to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.

A fraudulent purchase of tools was reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street. This matter is still under investigation.

A sexual assault was reported in the 600 block of E. Center Street. This matter remains under investigation.

An investigation into drug trafficking in the 400 block of S. Broadway Street was opened. A search warrant was subsequently executed, with several individuals arrested, with additional charges pending results from the crime lab.

Possible pandering material involving minors was reported in the 800 block of Cherry Street; this matter was found to occur outside of the village, and the appropriate agency was notified.

An officer observed a man with warrants driving a vehicle in the 800 block of E. Center Street. A 38-year-old Clarksville man was arrested on several warrant on indictments.

A theft of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Rayford Court. This matter remains under investigation.

A report of possible child abuse was made in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street. This matter remains under investigation with Clinton County Children Services.

An officer responded to the 300 block of E. Baldwin Street for a welfare check. The officer found that the person passed away; Blanchester EMS and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office also responded.