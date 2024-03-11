ODOT provides weekly construction update

Through the week ending Saturday, March 16: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACT

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic has been shifted and is being maintained in two lanes in both direction during daytime hours. Single-lane closures may be in effect from 8 p.m. each night to 9 a.m. the following day.

NEW IMPACT

S.R. 729 Bridge Replacement – At the bridge over West Branch Rattlesnake Creek, just north of Borum Road and approximately one mile south of the Clinton-Fayette County line. S.R. 729 will be closed Monday, March 18, for up to 90 days, and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 22, S.R. 72, I-71, U.S. 35 and S.R. 435. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-June.