Friends of the Wilmington Public Library plan potential new projects

The Friends of the Wilmington Public Library (Friends) have met twice in the new year and discussed several ongoing and potential new projects to encourage reading by young and old in partnership with the Wilmington Public Library (WPL).

The Friends’ ongoing program is collecting, stocking and rotating books that are available at the WPL for a monetary donation (but not for resale). The adult book room is located to the immediate left upon entering the main entrance of the library. Children and young adult books are available on a bookshelf across the room from the circulation desk.

Among the recent hot topics (some of which still need the approval of the library administration), according to a news release:

– Since space is limited, it was suggested that the group contact local organizations that would like to receive book donations. Prairie View Apartments and the Clinton County Homeless Shelter are two possible recipients.

– It was suggested that the Friends’ room be decorated with works created by local artists and that a “giving tree” be added that would recognize significant donors. The Clinton County History Center has also voiced willingness to make available photos of local history that could be displayed.

– The group is exploring a book exchange program with the Aging Up Center, which maintains a section of bookshelves where books can be donated and borrowed.

– A series of workdays has been scheduled for Saturdays in March and April when donated books will be sorted and organized for display, sharing in the community or destroyed if in bad condition.

Updated bylaws have also been approved. Key changes included eliminating the positions of assistant secretary and assistant treasurer and adding the positions of public affairs officer and media officer to the executive board.

Officers elected in the fall were president Jim Hayslip, secretary Stephanie Boris treasurer Kathy Kral, public affairs officer Ann Kuehn and media officer Dana Dunn. Vice president Michael Wells had to resign in January as he took a new job out of state. His position has yet to be filled.

Others in attendance at recent meetings, in addition to the officers listed above, were Dorothy Henry, Jennilou Grotevant, Vicki Wilson, George Cook, Sharon Clifton, Judy Elam and Lisa Salyers, assistant director of the library.

Clifton recently took some of the older books to area Half Price Books stores and turned the money over to Kral, who last reported that the Friends’ treasury exceeded $10,000. Salyers updated the group on the multitude of special events and programs planned at the library over the next couple of months.

Activities of the Friends and the WPL can be found on Facebook. The Friends are always welcome to new members who can attend meetings on the fourth Tuesday of every month in the Kirk Room, located in the basement of the Wilmington Public Library.

For those who don’t use social media who are interested in the efforts of the Friends, Hayslip can be contacted at (937) 556-8204.