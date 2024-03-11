Wittenberg Wind Quintet to conclude WC’s 2023-24 Chamber Music Series

Christopher Durrenberger Joe Hesseman Julie Swank Lisa Grove Richard York

WILMINGTON — A performance by the Wittenberg Wind Quintet with pianist Christopher Durrenberger will cap this year’s Wilmington College Chamber Music Series. The concert is on April 9, at 7:30 p.m., in the historic Murphy Theatre in downtown Wilmington.

The ensemble, which features Wittenberg University faculty members, will perform “the very special and rarely heard” woodwind piano quintets of Mozart and Beethoven. The Wittenberg Wind Quintet includes Richard York, clarinet; Lisa Grove, oboe; Joe Hesseman, bassoon; Julie Swank, French horn; and Christopher Durrenberger, piano.

Their performance will be the fourth and final program in the second year of Wilmington College’s Chamber Music Series. Dr. Brianna Matzke, associate professor of music, coordinates the series and has been thrilled with the audience response.

“The series is bringing something beautiful to people’s lives, and, for a lot of students, it’s their first chance to see classical music,” she said. “The community’s support has been tremendous. It’s an amazing experience to hear music in a beautiful space like the Murphy Theatre.”

Matzke expressed her appreciation for the public and private gifts that have made the Chamber Music Series possible. This year, support also comes from the city of Wilmington and Bill and Penny Kincaid. “It’s a unique scenario, a very special thing,” she said. “I don’t know of a lot of cities that support the arts like this.”

Tickets are $10 and available via the Murphy Theatre website (https://themurphytheatre.org/) and at the door. Students will be admitted free of charge.