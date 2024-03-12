Falcons, Mustangs battle to 8-8 scrimmage tie

The Clinton-Massie lacrosse team played to an 8-8 tie Monday against Madeira.

It was the Falcon’s second scrimmage of the season, coming off a 8-7 loss Friday against Franklin, ranked 10th in the Dayton Region last year. Yet, the Falcons once again showed they are coming into the 2024 season with a sense of purpose.

With some strong contributions from many of the seasoned players from each team, they both suffered from penalties, missed shots and turnovers that come with early season match-ups.

Each quarter the Falcons momentum geared up, finishing strong in the fourth quarter, ending the game in a tie. Scrimmage games do not play regulation overtime rules.

Willem Kimple, middie, captain, instilled a sense of field awareness to help direct the team in positioning and also provided an assist as well as scoring in the second half.

With two minutes left in the game, Mason Martini, attack, captain, scored his fourth goal to tie the game while being heavily targeted and defended by the Mustang defense.

James Brooks, goalie, captain, provided a solid performance as a returning junior, shutting down the Mustangs’ offense with an impressive six saves in the fourth.

The Falcon’s next scrimmage is 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Frank Irelan Field. There is no admission charge for scrimmages at Clinton-Massie.