Three vie for commissioner seat Lieurance Steed Hopkins

WILMINGTON — As the Tuesday, March 19 primary election approaches, the News Journal is spotlighting one of the two races for Clinton County Commissioner. Incumbent Kerry R. Steed, Reilly R. Hopkins and Shane T. Lieurance are competing in the March 19 Republican primary for one of the seats.

The commissioner race featuring incumbent Brenda Woods and May Stewart was featured in the March 9 edition of the News Journal.

The News Journal reached out to Lieurance, Hopkins and Steed. Their answers were subject to editing.

Kerry R. Steed: Experience and Service

Kerry R. Steed, the current commissioner and third-generation owner of Generations Pizzeria, emphasized his 12 years of experience in county governance. Steed reflected on his tenure, stating, “It’s truly an honor to serve as your commissioner.” He highlighted his daily engagement with administrative, fiscal, and strategic aspects of county governance.

“I experience every aspect of county government daily,” Steed said when asked about his public office experience. “Whether it is showing a customer around our new administrative campus, to balancing millions of dollars in our budget, or thinking about how our community will look in 25 years, these are the types of things I think about every day.”

Steed emphasized his stance on pressing issues, saying, “Industrial Scale Solar Projects: Not only do these types of projects remove thousands of acres of prime farmland from production, but they also reduce the number of ag-related jobs in our county.” He further elaborated, “Every acre turned into a solar field is another acre that no longer needs a seed salesman, an equipment dealer, a grain hauler, a barn builder, and so on.”

Reaffirming his commitment to service and humility, Steed said, “I was never raised to stand on a soapbox and tell everyone how great I was or how good of a job I was doing for them. Service to others, humility, and respect for my elders are the building blocks upon which I have raised my family, built my business, and become a respected part of this community. Being the most experienced commissioner allows me to better understand your needs and find solutions to your problems are keys to my success. I’m not interested in winning arguments, I’m interested in providing you the same pride and fulfillment I get from living in such a wonderful place that I get to call home.”

In addition to opposing industrial-scale solar projects, Steed addressed other critical issues facing the county:

“Lack of Housing: A true chicken or the egg prospect. In order to attract long-lasting, good jobs, we must have a workforce, and in order to have a workforce, we must have quality, affordable housing that meets the needs of every demographic. Whether it’s a young family in need of a starter home, the executive that wants to bring his company here, a young professional starting their career and needing a short-term apartment, or safe, accessible, senior housing close to the services they need to live a healthy life, we need to continue investing in the infrastructure that’s needed for new housing opportunities to be created.

“Uncontrolled future development: It has been said, development and growth happen to you or with you. My job as your commissioner has been to protect our farm ground and other property owners from unfettered growth and development by using the tools to direct where growth occurs, keeping industry out of the farm fields and protecting those property owners that just wanted to live in this beautiful county.”

Steed addressed the challenges of homelessness, blight, and vagrancy in Clinton County with compassion and a call for community assistance. While acknowledging the limitations of existing programs, Steed emphasized the importance of self-accountability among those receiving aid. He advocates for consequences for actions and stresses the collaborative efforts of courts, law enforcement, and elected officials in finding solutions for the community’s well-being.

Reilly R. Hopkins: Change and Transparency

Reilly R. Hopkins, with a background in vendor management and seven years of service on the Blanchester Village Council, including four years as council president, presented his vision for communicative and transparent county governance.

“I am seeking the office of County Commissioner because I believe it is time for a change,” Hopkins said. Reflecting on his journey, he shared, “I made the decision to run because I quickly realized by visiting various council and township meetings that communication was lacking along with supporting their needs to do their jobs effectively and efficiently.”

“I will treat everyone with respect and dignity,” Hopkins pledged, underlining his commitment to respectful engagement. Addressing pressing issues, Hopkins emphasized his dedication to addressing homelessness with a collaborative approach. He said, “I will work to get a plan together with county, city, and village officials to help solve the homeless issue that faces our communities.” Hopkins advocates for supportive measures, saying, “I do not believe someone who is homeless should be thrown in jail,” and stresses the importance of providing assistance to those in need.

On the topic of transparency, Hopkins acknowledged citizen concerns and pledged to improve accessibility to public records. “Many citizens have questions about the total cost of the move from the courthouse to the new administrative campus at Davids Drive,” he noted. “I will work to make these records easier to access.”

Furthermore, Hopkins proposes utilizing platforms like Facebook-Live to enhance transparency in public meetings. “Another way I would like to promote transparency would be to do what we currently do in the Village of Blanchester,” he suggested. He also emphasized the importance of respecting county offices and fostering collaboration within the county government. “I do not believe that all county offices should get everything they want, but I do believe they should be shown respect, dignity, and given adequate tools to do their jobs,” Hopkins said.

When given the opportunity to share final thoughts with the readers:

“I want to assure you when elected, I will work for you. To local committees, township boards, and council members who stayed a little later to hear each candidate speak at their meetings, thank you. Nothing is possible without local government. You might ask yourself ‘Why should I vote for Reilly Hopkins?’ The answer is, I promise that a vote for Reilly Hopkins is a vote for someone who will be an exemplary commissioner inside and outside of the meeting rooms, someone who is approachable, whether I know you or not. I will be someone who will drive communication back into our local communities. With leaders who care and are determined to make the county the best it can be, all things are possible. Simply, it’s time for a change.”

In summary, Hopkins affirmed his dedication to promoting transparency, addressing pressing issues such as homelessness, and fostering collaboration within the county government. “All of the things I have mentioned above start with everyone pulling in the same direction and working as a team for the betterment of our county,” he concluded. “Remember, TEAM stands for Together Everyone Achieves More.”

Shane T. Lieurance: Community Focus

Shane T. Lieurance, a self-employed small business owner that runs the license agency and is actively involved in public service and governance, said he brings valuable experience and community engagement to the forefront. He has served two consecutive terms on the Republican Central Committee and contributed to various community initiatives, such as his eight-year tenure on the Clinton County Solid Waste Policy Committee and his involvement in funding and designing the Clinton County Veterans Memorial. Lieurance emphasized the significance of transparency and accountability in governance, advocating for practical solutions like live streaming of commissioner meetings and measures to reduce wasteful spending.

Lieurance also shared his personal journey into public service, saying, “I’ve had an interest in being a public servant and how the government works since a young age, which led me to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Social and Political Studies from Wilmington College.” He recounted his early foray into politics, saying, “I first ran for public office at age 22 and was later elected to Republican Central Committee.” However, he faced limitations due to his role as deputy registrar. Lieurance added, “Thankfully, those restrictions have recently changed, so I can now serve at a local level.”

Highlighting his deep-rooted connection to the community, Lieurance said, “I am the 7th generation of my family to live in Clinton County so I sincerely care about this community and want to help Clinton County to succeed in every way possible.”

Expanding on his vision for transparency and community empowerment, Lieurance advocates for greater accessibility to public information and prudent financial management. “Instead of a wall mural that cost just shy of $50,000, I would like to see money spent on helping offices hire, train, and retain quality employees and provide things that are necessary to the success and growth of our county,” he asserted.

When given the opportunity to share final thoughts with voters:

“As commissioner I promise to do my best to represent everyone equally. I am open-minded and like to hear all sides to a situation before making educated decisions. As a community leader I feel it is important to be able to amicably work with everyone and be open to different views of opinion.”

In summary, Lieurance’s platform centers on transparency, accountability, and prudent financial management. With a focus on improving access to public information and ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, he said he aims to foster community empowerment and support local businesses in Clinton County.

Lieurance also emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses and fostering community empowerment.

“I am a genuine person. I’m the same person in public that I am behind closed doors. As a local small business owner, I recognize the importance of helping other current local businesses flourish and not just my own business. They are the heart of our community and we only benefit by more businesses becoming successful and contributing to our community, so I regularly support our local businesses and restaurants by being a customer. While speaking at the Republican Forum, the incumbent referred to being a County Commissioner as being a ‘big shot.’ I recognize that being a County Commissioner is not about the title and the power that comes with it. It should be about empowering others within our community to make our County stronger and more self-reliant. We should be here to serve for the people and put the County as a whole above our own self interests.”