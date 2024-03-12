Outstanding Women of Clinton County: Barbara Hameister

Barbara Hameister

Barbara Hameister came to Clinton County in 1974, bringing with her a positive attitude, enthusiasm, and a smile that has touched the lives of many. For 27 years, she served as a teacher, becoming well-known among students who attended Jefferson and Putman elementaries. Originally teaching in Grant County, Ky. for three years after graduating from college, she accepted a job as elementary music teacher in the Blanchester School District. Her passion for music extended far beyond the classroom, as she introduced her students to symphony concerts and organized trips to events like Tall Stacks, where the children sang river songs and garnered media attention.

During her tenure as a teacher, Hameister made sure every child was highlighted in some way during the spring and Christmas programs, much to the delight of their families. She shared her love of music by participating in various musical groups, such as the Church Chancel Choir, Handbell Choir, Wilmington Music Club, Blanchester Junior Music Club, and the Clinton County Community Band. Barbara also performed flute solos at school, church events, and weddings.

Outside of her love for music, Hameister has been deeply involved in community service and engagement activities. She volunteered at the Blanchester Food Pantry, helped arrange and deliver food baskets through the Glen Thompson Fund, and served as a former Girl Scout Leader. She also dedicated her time to the American Legion Auxiliary, where she served as chaplain, and held the position of president for the Clinton County Retired Teachers. Additionally, Hameister is an active member of the Blanchester Senior Citizens and contributes significantly to the Blanchester Area Historical Society, holding various offices within the organization.

Her dedication to her church was evident through her service on various committees and as a Lay Delegate to the Annual Conference. Hameister’s passion for steamboats and rivers led her to become an avid volunteer on the Delta Queen, where she eventually had a cabin named after her due to her years of dedicated service. Her greatest gift, however, was not publicly known; she quietly helped families in need by providing rides, sharing meals, introducing them to church, and helping them find necessary services.

Barbara Hameister’s extensive involvement in the community and her selfless acts of kindness have left an indelible mark on both Blanchester and Clinton County as a whole. Her love for music, dedication to service, and commitment to helping others have made her an exemplary nominee for the Outstanding Woman of Clinton County award.

