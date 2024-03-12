WC goes 2-2 during The Spring Games in Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Wilmington College softball team finished day two of The Spring Games with a 1-1 record.

Wilmington losto the Southern Maine 9-6 and defeated Salem State 7-6.

Maddie Starnes and Jocelyn Franz had multiple runs batted in during game one, while Judaea Wilson drove in four runs for Wilmington in game two.

The Quakers will return to action 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Against Southern Maine, Kori Cornett had three hits and scored two runs while Alasandra Spears collected two hits. Starnes knocked in three teammates while Jocelyn Franz had two RBI and Chloe Dorn had one.

Aiyana Hancock struck out four batters over five innings of work in the circle.

Against Salem State, Wilson had three hits to go along with four RBI. Starnes had two hits and drove in a run while Franz added a pair of hits. Spears had two RBI.

Hillary Huffer struck out two in 6.2 innings as a pitcher then Aiyana Hancock picked up the save by recording the final out of the game.

In the first doubleheader of The Spring Games in Leesburg, Fla., WC defeated Occidental College 8-0 in six innings then lost to Abertus Magnus College 10-2 in five innings.

Against Occidental, Hancock picked up her first win of the season with a complete game shutout in the circle. She struck out six.

Starnes had three hits, two RBI and scored a run. Wilson contributed two hits and scored twice. Franz had two hits and drove in a run.

Against Albertus Magnus, Spears and Dorn scored runs with Dorn driving in Spears.