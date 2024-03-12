WC baseball offense sluggish in 5-1 loss to Olivet

XENIA, Ohio – The Wilmington College baseball team lost to the Olivet Comets, 5-1, Sunday night here at the Athletes in Action Sports Complex.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Wilmington but was moved due to field conditions.

Carter Scheben and Evan Kelsey had a pair of hits in the game for the Quakers.

Wilmington scored its lone run in the fourth inning on a passed ball, with Scheben crossing the plate after doubling to begin the inning.

Zach Shepherd struck out eight Comets over five innings in his start on the mound. The Quakers had 11 strikeouts in the game.

Wilmington heads to Franklin, Ind. 4 p.m. today for a game against the Franklin College Grizzlies.