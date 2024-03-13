Deadline nears to request Fischer Funds

There is one month to apply for available funds in the Charles F. Fischer Fund. Requests must be received in the Clinton County Commissioners’ office by 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 24.

“This year, a total of $25,000 is available, and any local organizations that serves children can apply for this grant,” said Lisa Hipke, county commissioners’ clerk.

Income from the trust is administered through the commissioners’ office and can be used to support children in the areas of improving educational opportunities, and for books or instruction in the arts, including music, dance, theatre, and the fine arts.

Known in the community as the pianist who accompanied silent movies at the Murphy Theatre from the time it opened until the advent of “talkies,” Charles “Charlie” F. Fischer left most of his estate in trust to the children of Clinton County.

The letter should describe the type of children’s programming that would be offered by the recipient organization, the benefits of the program, and also include the dollar amount the organization desires. Interested organizations can mail or hand-carry a letter beginning April 1 to Clinton County Commissioners, Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 208, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. Email requests are also accepted, and must be date and time stamped by the deadline.

The due date is Wednesday, April 24 by 3:30 p.m. Requests must be in the commissioners’ office by that date, not postmarked by that date.