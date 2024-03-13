SSCC Theatre set to present ‘Firebringer’

The Theatre Department at Southern State Community College presents “Firebringer,” with music and lyrics by Meredith Stepien and Mark Swiderski, book by Matt Lang, Nick Lang, and Brian Holden, and arranged by Clark Baxtresser and Pierce Siebers, playing April 12-14 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m.

At the dawn of humanity, a tribe of cave-dwellers perseveres through the arduous challenges of prehistoric existence, guided by the wise leadership of Jemilla (played by Ally Hutchins), known as The Peacemaker. Jemilla imparts a crucial lesson to her people, encouraging them to communicate and express themselves rather than resorting to violence or harmful acts. However, among the tribe, there exists an outlier named Zazzalil (Zanna Haines), who constantly seeks to invent contraptions for her convenience. While engrossed in her latest endeavor, Zazzalil unexpectedly stumbles upon a groundbreaking discovery—one that will pit her tribe against formidable creatures like wooly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers, forever altering the course of history.

The cast includes Caspian Barstow, Jacob Bice, Morgan Cole, Camden Griffith, Hannah Hengler, Bronwyn Jones, Savannah Sexton, Shawn Thomsen, Haley Tolle, and Grant Zentmeyer.

The production team includes Rainee Angles (director), Eric Stanton (music director), Noreen Gibson (choreographer) Brent Angles and Rainee Angles (production design), Zanna Haines (costumes), Benjamin Gullett (public relations), Paula Campagna (stage manager).

Fulfilling other crew positions are Brendan Bell, Sarah Jo Beyersdoerfer, Grant Briscoe, Bob Brown, Riley Cook, D.J. Eckman, Ericha Eyslee, Madison Hatfield, Chelsea Heifner, Kamille Helsel, Dalton Hiser, Mark Holmes, Emma Horick, Amber Lytle, Jozlyn Napier, Paige Naylor, Amber Pickering-Polstra, Elena Pickiner-Polstra, Annabelle Swank, and Adeline Warner.

Tickets for “Firebringer” are on sale now and can be purchased for $20 at www.sscctheatre.com. Students can purchase tickets, with their ID at the door, for $10. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door. “Firebringer” is for mature audiences only.

For more information on “Firebringer,” please visit www.sscctheatre.com.