Southern State to offer Court Officer Basic Training

Southern State Community College will be offering a new training opportunity beginning in April. The Court Officer Basic Training Program, to be held at the Greenfield Workforce Development Center, 1300 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, kicks off on April 23.

This six-day, 40-hour course provides basic semi-automatic pistol training for bailiffs, court security officers, court constables, parole officers, probation officers, other applicable court personnel, tactical medical professionals, and county correctional officers. The training will include weapon manipulation, weapon retention, fundamentals of marksmanship, reloads, malfunctions, multiple targets, use of cover/concealment, and alternative shooting positions.

Various equipment is required for this course, which includes a semi-automatic pistol, duty holster, three magazines, a magazine holder, eye protection, hearing protection, a ball cap, a handheld flashlight/holder, body armor, and a firearms cleaning kit. If an agency does not have body armor available, Southern State Community College and its partners will provide some for the course instruction. Equipment should be what the officer will wear on duty. Students must wear appropriate clothing for possible weather changes.

Ammunition is not provided for this course. The agency or the officer must provide ammunition. The number of rounds needed for this course is 1,700 rounds.

Class dates are April 23 – 25 and April 30 – May 2. Registration is currently underway.

For questions regarding the program and equipment requirements, please email Doug Daniels at [email protected].

For more information about the program and course fees, as well as to register, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/short-term-training/court-officer-basic-training.shtml.