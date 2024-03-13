WHS announces March Students of the Month

Nevaeh McKinney Dakota Maleszewski Clemintine Latham Maria Emmenegger Alexa Rich Emma Walker Bailey Wheeler Chyanne Wise Jose Azurdia Chuta

Wilmington High School Students of the Month for March have been announced. The following are the names of the students followed by descriptions of the students by their teachers:

English Department: Maria Emmenegger

Maria has consistently been a model student. She is frequently willing to collaborate with her peers and think critically about the subjects discussed in class. It has truly been a pleasure to have her in class this year!

Math Department: Nevaeh McKinney

Nevaeh is the Math Department Student of the Month for March. Nevaeh goes above and beyond every single day in class. She asks for help when she needs it but always tries her best regardless of what is going on. The math department is so proud of Nevaeh and her work ethic she continues to demonstrate each day. We can’t wait to see where her awesome work ethic takes her in her High School career!

Exceptional Student Education: Alexa Rich

Alexa is a Peer Helping Peers student who has become a leader and model support person for students in the Exceptional Student program. She is kind and caring, and always willing to learn or help a peer. She goes out of her way to build a relationship that is positive and supportive while teaching peers at the same time. She is a truly valuable addition to the peer helping team. Thank you Alexa!

Theater Department: Emma Walker

Emma is a hard worker in Stagecraft. When given a task, Emma sees it all the way through. I am confident in her ability to lead and manage other students when working on something from start to finish. Emma was a first year crew member for our recent musical, 42nd Street. So not only did she help construct the set, but she also worked backstage moving and organizing pieces during the show. Emma is able to take charge and make things happen.

Science Department: Chyanne Wise

Chyanne comes to class ready to learn every day! She is example student for her peers. She impresses me daily with her commitment to strive to give her very best. Great job! Well deserved.

Independent Studies: Clemintine Latham

Clemintine is a one of our hardest working sophomores. She is always first and eager to volunteer to help out wherever she is needed in our class and in the school. Sometimes the tasks have required her to help the whole period and she does it with a smile. She is always on time and meets all our classroom expectations. Thank you, Clementine. You are one of a kind.

Foreign Language Department: Jose Azurdia Chuta

Jose is the Foreign Language Department Student of the Month for March. Jose has been a great addition to an already great Spanish 2 class. Since Jose’s time in my class I have seen him grow both socially and academically. Not only has Jose been refining his Spanish in my classroom but I have also noticed his English proficiency levels increasing a lot over the last few months. Jose doesn’t back down from any challenging material that I present to him, and I have seen him utilizing every tool at his disposal in order to have success here at WHS.

Social Studies Department: Bailey Wheeler

Bailey Wheeler is the Social Studies Department Student of the Month for March. Bailey is a great classmate to her peers, always helping others in the classroom whether it be with a pencil, help getting started, encouragement, or setting an example for great classroom habits and finishing the job. In addition to helping others, Bailey also has a strong grasp on the content, and has been consistently one of the highest achievers in her class. Thanks Bailey for helping make WHS a great place to be!

Art Department: Dakota Maleszewski

Dakota is the Art Department Student of the Month! Dakota is an extremely hard working student and values the skills she learns in art class. She is persistent on projects and does not stop working until she is satisfied with the end result. This energy to always strive for your best, even when you have met all of the goals or requirements, is a quality to be commended. Dakota takes every learning experience in stride. She is always thinking and reflecting through the artistic process as she continues to become a better artist. Keep up the great work Dakota!