CCHD releases food inspection reports

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Wilmington High/Middle School, 300 Richardson Place., Wilmington.

Received a complaint regarding a sick worker. Inspector spoke with the manager on site and went over the sick procedure. Advised to send sick workers home and to clean and sanitize the kitchen.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2816 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

The 2024 FSO license fee and application, due by March 1, 2024, have not been received. A complaint was received with pictures that the facility was dirty and that the food served was cold. Additionally, a patron reported experiencing an upset stomach after dining at the establishment on March 3. The establishment is currently operating without a valid food license, and there is no 30-day grace period for the license fee. The license fee must be paid, along with the mandatory 25% penalty fee.

The inspector observed that two male employees were not wearing proper hair restraints for their beards. All employees must wear appropriate hair restraints. Furthermore, the front counter near the cash register, the counter on the line by the sour cream and salsa area where chicken is being chopped, and the kitchen floors were found to be dirty. It is essential to maintain cleanliness on all non-food contact surfaces.

Sabina IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina

The fresh meat cooler is at 57 degrees Fahrenheit. Meat is being moved to a different cooler. All other coolers were within temperature. The inspector will return in two weeks to check the coolers again. RFE license is due by the end of the day today or postmarked by March 1.

Kroger #817, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

The inspector rechecked the sushi area. The crab salad was at 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Wasabi was not dated and had a paper towel in the container. All foods must be properly dated for use within seven days; the establishment was directed to remove the paper towel. All new equipment needs to be submitted to the health department.

73 Grill, 3669, SR 73, Wilmington

Violations 3.4, 4.5, 3.2, 3.5, all corrected. A seal for the walk-in cooler is on order. Discussed ServSafe classes online for Spanish-speaking workers. The facility will have the septic system pumped twice per year to maintain it.

CPL James H Smithson, 1130 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington

The handwash sink at the bar needs to be set up with soap and paper and labeled as a handwash sink. Found drain line for the bar ice bin without a two-inch gap. Adjust for a two-inch gap to prevent the contamination of ice from this indirect drain. The person in charge is aware and repairing. The inspector left a list to address the following: fill hole (behind ice machine) in wall-cover and seal. Add a baseboard to the dry storage where it is missing. Obtain new stoppers for the three-compartment sink, cover (plug) the “soda run” on both sides, and remove plastic bags on lexans and wash them. A signage for employees to wash their hands is needed in the restrooms. The facility is approved to open. Water is at 110 degrees Fahrenheit, coolers are at 41 degrees Fahrenheit and below, thermometers are in units, and the food thermometer, beard nets/hair nets are available, and gloves (non-latex) are on order.

Denver Elementary, 291 Lorish Ave., Wilmington

A new cooler is on site and awaiting installation. The inspector asked to please provide sign off or a report from the building department for construction and electrical work, indicating a passing inspection before scheduling your inspection with the health department. Once the health department approves the inspection, then the cooler may be used. No butter pats are being held at room temperature. Call for an inspection of the cooler when ready.

General Denver, 81 W. Main St., Wilmington

Finish labeling all squeeze bottles and shakers with the common name to avoid misuse. The inspector found two bags of soft cheese not date-marked with the date opened. The person in charge dated them for the seventh day discard. The inspector addressed the need to continue dusting shelving and cleaning the fryer wheels. All other violations (3.4, 4.8, 4.4, 3.2, 4.5, 5.1, 6.4, 6.3) were corrected.

The Corner Market, 10 Main St., P.O Box 168, Clarksville

A cup is being used as a scoop in the seasoned flour. All scoops must have handles and be stored with the handle out of the product (second notice). A Lowe’s bucket is being used to store cut potatoes in the walk-in cooler. All foods must be stored in appropriate food-grade containers. Lowe’s buckets are not food grade and must be discontinued from use (second notice).

The Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester

The following violations have been corrected (4.5, 3.4, 2.3, 5.4). There were gnats by the mop sink in the dry storage area and in the bar area. All facilities must be free from insects/pests (second notice). The floor in the dry storage area is broken. All floors must be smooth and easily cleanable (second notice). New equipment – Advantco Warmer 177 Ste S 3 pan open well. All food service license applications are due with payment by March 1. Any applications and fees received after March 1 are subject to mandatory penalty fees.

Ron’s Place, 126 S. Broadway St., Blanchester

The following violations have been corrected (5.1, 3.4, 7.1). The food inspector spoke with the fire inspector while on site. The fire inspector will be up to look at this week. Ansul system must be repaired and working within 15 days. Ansul system dated 2016-2017 for last inspection (second notice). An employee not wearing a beard restraint. While in the kitchen, all employees must wear hair restraints (second notice). A meat slicer in the back of the facility has dirt/debris on the unit and is dirty. All food contact surfaces must be kept clean (second notice). The inside and top of the microwave are dirty. All non-food surfaces must be kept clean (second notice). Paint is peeling off the wall behind the three-compartment sink. The hood over the griddle is dirty, and the floor in the dry storage area is broken in spots. All floors, walls, and ceilings must be smooth and easily cleanable and kept in good repair. All hood units must be kept clean (second notice). The facility has 15 days to provide a copy of the report in writing from the fire inspector, a copy of paperwork from the Ansul company with dates of when the unit will be worked on and the date of completion, and a food service license application and fee due by March 1. Otherwise, a mandatory fee of 25 percent penalty fee will be assessed.