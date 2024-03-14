County auditor, treasurer partner with Merchants to bolster fraud protection

WILMINGTON — In a move to fortify financial security measures within the county, Clinton County County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and Treasurer Kyle Rudduck have announced a strategic collaboration with Merchants National Bank (MNB) to implement a robust fraud protection system, according to a news release.

“With the increasing sophistication of fraudulent activities targeting government agencies and businesses alike, safeguarding taxpayer funds has become paramount,” the release states. “As such, the County Auditor’s Office and the Treasurer’s Office have joined forces with MNB to introduce Positive Pay, a cutting-edge verification process designed to enhance security and mitigate risks associated with accounts payable payments.”

Positive Pay operates as a comprehensive fraud prevention tool, allowing for real-time verification of checks presented for payment against a predefined list of authorized transactions.

“By leveraging this innovative technology, our county’s financial institutions can promptly identify and flag any suspicious or unauthorized payments, thereby safeguarding taxpayer dollars and maintaining the integrity of our financial operations,” the release states.

“Ensuring the security and integrity of our county’s finances is of utmost importance,” said Habermehl. “By partnering with Merchants National Bank to implement Positive Pay, we are taking proactive steps to fortify our defenses against fraudulent activities and protect the interests of our constituents.”

Rudduck echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the collaborative effort between the Auditor’s Office, the Treasurer’s Office, and MNB in bolstering fraud protection measures.

“In today’s digital age, we must stay ahead of emerging threats to safeguard public funds,” Rudduck said. “Positive Pay represents a significant advancement in our ability to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ultimately enhancing the security of our county’s financial transactions.”

Merchants National Bank, recognized for its commitment to innovation and security in banking solutions, welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with the County Auditor’s Office and the Treasurer’s Office in implementing Positive Pay, according to the release.

“At Merchants National Bank, we are dedicated to providing our clients with state-of-the-art tools and technologies to safeguard their financial assets,” said Denise Fauber, chief operating officer. “We are proud to partner with the County Auditor’s Office and the Treasurer’s Office in deploying Positive Pay, a sophisticated fraud prevention solution that underscores our collective commitment to protecting the financial interests of the community.”