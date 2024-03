Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Lenten Luncheons to be held

The 2024 Lenten Luncheons will be held from Feb. 14 to March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilmington United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall. The requested donation amount is $8. For carry-out or to check on availability of delivery, call 937-382-1465 and ask for the kitchen.

Clinton County Reads to open

Clinton County Reads 2024 begins on Monday, March 18, with “What Caring Requires,” a panel discussion, featuring moderator Dr. Craig Strafford, Hannah Lutz, and Lee Sandlin, who work with Clinton County’s homeless population. The public is invited to the 6:30 p.m. event, at the Wilmington Public Library.

NWS to conduct storm spotter course

The National Weather Service will be conducting a Storm Spotter Course in Wilmington on Wednesday, March 20, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The course is open to the public and there are no prerequisite trainings required to attend. Seating is limited, so those wishing to attend need to register via the Clinton County EMA website at https://www.cc-ema.org/event-details/storm-spotter-training-2024. Location of the training is at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington. For more information about this release, please contact Thomas Breckel at (937) 382- 6673.

Master Gardener Volunteers to hold first annual banquet

The Clinton County Master Gardener Volunteers are hosting their first annual banquet on March 20 from 5-7:30 p.m. Joe Boggs is the guest speaker on his topic “connecting the dots, plant diversity, pollinators, and pest management.” There will be a spaghetti dinner and a door prize raffle. Cost for the event is $20 per person. Registration deadline is March 15.

Books and Brews Book Club to meet

The Wilmington Public Library Books & Brews Book Club will discuss Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” the 2024 Clinton County Reads book, at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, at TinCap. All readers are welcome.

Blanchester community blood drive to be held

Let joy fall like raindrops when you give life by giving blood at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, March 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Blanchester Public Library to host Cincinnati Homeless Coalition director

In conjunction with Clinton County Reads 2024, Dr. Mark Mussman, from the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition, will speak on “Housing is Healthcare,” 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at the Blanchester Public Library. The public is invited.

Clark Twp. to hold community clean-up

Clinton County Solid Waste Management District has given a grant to the trustees of Clark Township. The grant funds will be used to sponsor a community clean-up event. The event will provide residents, free of charge, an opportunity to dispose of larger items that they are unable to do on their garbage pick-up. There are to be no tires, hazardous waste, electronics, batteries or appliances brought to this clean-up. The residents of Clark Township may bring their items to the township building and place them in the dumpster on Cemetery Road in Martinsville. The dumpster will be in place on March 22.

Wilmington Public Library to host “Rough Sleepers” read-in

Wilmington Public Library will host a read-in, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., on Friday, March 22, in conjunction with Clinton County Reads 2024. Participants are invited to enjoy coffee and snacks while they read Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” this year’s CCReads selection, and informally discuss the book.

Church Women United to hold human rights meeting

Church Women United of Clinton County will meet for their Human Rights meeting on March 22. The meeting will be at Springfield Friends Church at 120 Todd’s Fork Road, Wilmington, at 1 p.m. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. Since 1941, women of the Church Women United movement have held three meetings per year. Women today still affirm that prayer and action are inseparable and that both have immeasurable influence in the world. The VISION of Church Women United is: Women of Faith cultivation Love, Hope and Peace for all Creation. The program on the 22nd is titled “ACT JUSTLY” with Matthew 5:9 as the scripture reference. All ladies of all faiths and denominations are invited to share the fellowship, the Bible study and hymn singing together, as well as meeting other Christian ladies. Light refreshments will be served before the program.

PAWS to hold cat adoption event

On Sunday afternoon, March 24, a cat adoption event at PAWS will be held. Most cats will have a $25 adoption fee. If someone wishes to adopt, they should in advance email [email protected] for information and an interest form.

Reverse Raffle & Dinner to benefit PAWS set

The Reverse Raffle and Dinner hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles to benefit PAWS will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. For $25 a ticket, you will receive dinner and one raffle ticket with the opportunity to win up to $2,500. Additional raffles, including a gorgeous quilt, baskets, 50/50 and more, will be held. Tickets are available at D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, the Wilmington News Journal and from Kathy Collins. Only $250 tickets are available, and sales are brisk.