Kiwanis Club recognizes Aktion Club’s service projects

The Kiwanis Club recently celebrated the success of service projects of the Aktion Club of Wilmington. From left to right are Brennan, David, Becca, Justin, Crystal, Ethan and advisor Latasha Ruddle. Submitted photo

Recently, the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington celebrated the success of service projects of the Aktion Club of Wilmington.

Aktion Club is the only service club for adults with disabilities, with more than 10,000 members worldwide. Club members become competent, capable, caring leaders through the vehicle of service.

Locally, the club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and provided through the Clinton County Board of DD. Projects conducted during the last year include; filling and giving Christmas Stockings to senior citizens, treat bags to patients at Boyd Cancer Center, Valentine goodies to residents at the Laurels in Blanchester and assisting with the Kiwanis Bike Rodeo.

For information on joining the Aktion Club, contact Latasha Ruddle at the CCBDD, (937) 382-7519.