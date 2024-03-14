Two locals named to YSU Dean’s List

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO — Two locals have been named to the Youngstown State University Dean’s List for the 2023 fall semester: AnnaBelle Boone, of Blanchester, majoring in history; and Hannah Gordon, of New Vienna, majoring in art studio/graphic plus interactive design track.

