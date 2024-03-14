Ohio Living Cape May honored with Best of Senior Living Award

For the fourth consecutive year, Ohio Living Cape May, a senior living community based in Wilmington, is proud to announce that it has been honored as a Best of Senior Living 2024 award winner by A Place for Mom (APFM), the leading online platform and trusted advisory service for senior care in North America.

According to a news release, the best of senior living honor represents the top-rated senior living communities and in-home care providers across the US and Canada, determined by the reviews of residents and their families. A Place for Mom’s 2024 Best of Senior Living Awards recognizes the top 1-2% of nearly 45,000 senior care providers across the country for providing exemplary care and support to aging seniors.

“Ohio Living Cape May continues to provide outstanding services to the adults in Clinton County and beyond,” said director of business development, Tom Dreyer. “This is shown over and over by the way residents and their families share their stories through word of mouth and online.”

To learn more about Ohio Living Cape May, visit ohioliving.org or call Tom Dreyer at 937-382-2995.