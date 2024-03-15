Voters set to go to the polls on Tuesday

CLINTON COUNTY — As Election Day approaches on Tuesday, it’s important for local voters to be aware of the available options for casting their ballots. According to the Clinton County Board of Elections, a total of 1,589 county voters have already cast their votes for the upcoming primary election.

The data provided by the Clinton County Board of Elections reveals a significant turnout since the Early Vote Center opened on Feb. 21. A total of 1,300 voters have visited the center to cast their ballots. Additionally, the board reports that 396 mail-in ballots were sent out, with 270 received thus far.

For those yet to cast their votes, the Early Voting Center will be open today from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please note that there will be no voting on Monday, March 18. On Election Day itself, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

While the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail has passed, voters can still visit the Early Vote Center through Sunday, March 17. However, on Election Day, voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling location. It’s important to note that voting will not be available at the Board of Elections office on Tuesday, March 19.

If you have any questions about your polling place or any other aspect of the March 19 primary election, please contact the Clinton County Board of Elections at 937-382-3537 or visit its website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/clinton

The Clinton County Board of Elections also advises residents of Blanchester A, Blanchester B, Blanchester C, and Marion Township precincts to take note of a change in the voting center location on Election Day. The voting center will be set up in the intermediate school gymnasium at the easternmost part of the Blanchester Middle School rather than in the middle school gymnasium. Signs will be posted at the polling location on Election Day indicating which door to use for entrance.