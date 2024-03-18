Hurrricane overpowers Warriors in lacrosse opener 18-7

The Wilmington High School Varsity Lacrosse team beat Winton Woods 18-7 Friday night at Alumni Field.

Cooper Short led the high-powered Hurricane attack with five goals.

Jon Custis and Michael Streety had four goals each while Patrick Tucker added two. Eli Payne, Sam Burt and Justin Scarberry had one goal each.

Streety had a pair of assists while Custis had one assist.

“We were able to have many players step up,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “It’s no secret that we lost some talented players from last season. Custis and Streety have matured into shooters, but the surprise of the night was the freshman Short. He definitely put the attack unit on his back.”

The defense was led by goalies Logan Fugate and Tank Smith.

“Both keepers made big saves and found quick outlets on the clear,” Shultz said. “I was extremely proud of how our poles threw clean effective checks and stayed out of the penalty box.”

Wilmington, 1-0 on the year, will host Johnstown Monroe 6 p.m. Friday at Alumni Field.