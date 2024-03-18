WC baseball splits pair of one-run games with Alma

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College baseball team split a pair of one-run games with Alma College Sunday in a doubleheader at Tewksbury-Delaney Field

The Quakers won game one 5-4 thanks to a walk-off hit from freshman Max Gildea but were unable to complete their comeback effort in game two, falling 6-5.

Wilmington is 2-11 on the season. The Quakers are right back at home 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Wittenberg University Tigers.

Dominic Depa and JP Donelan had two hits in the opener. Kyle Jennings led the team with two runs batted in.Jared Lammert and Carter Scheben walked three times in the conte st. Five different Quakers scored a run. Six Quakers hit doubles while Donelan provided the lone triple of the game.

Trent Mendenhall and Luke Chappie provided four rock solid innings (two each) of relief to help the Quakers secure the win. Mendenhall struck out one Scot, while Chappie had three strikeouts.

In the second game,

Evan Kelsey led the team with two hits. Kelsey also had a game-high two runs scored. Kyle Jennings had three runs batted in. Michael Cibulskas threw two innings of scoreless relief, while Nathan Powers and AJ Wolf provided one inning of scoreless relief for Wilmington.