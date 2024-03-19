Bowman, Martin, Nance play well in District 15 all-star game

DAYTON — A trio of Clinton County girls basketball players were on the winning team Monday in the District 15 Coaches Association All-Star Game at Dayton Christian High School.
Wilmington’s Miya Nance and Elle Martin, and Clinton-Massie’s Hannah Bowman were on the same team in the exhibition game Monday night.
Bowman had 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. She also had a block, an assist and a rebound.
Martin had six points, six rebounds and two steals.
Nance had nine points, four rebounds, four steals, two assists and a blocked shot.