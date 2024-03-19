24 SPRING PREVIEW: Blanchester tennis

The Blanchester High School tennis team, from left to right, Hayden Phillips, Audri Byrom, Lily Roy. Team member Gracyn Phillips.

The Blanchester High School tennis team finished 3-10 last season, 3-7 in the SBAAC National Division, according to the league website.

The Wildcats did rise up in the league tournament with a third-place finish.

Kaden Cromer and Tristen Malone were both sophomores last season and earned second team All-SBAAC honors.

Cody Kidd and Aidan Begley also were second teamers in 2023 but graduated BHS last spring.

Jed Turpin, a former tennis player at BHS, is in his first season as the head coach of the Wildcats.

As matches near, Turpin said the team is made up of Hayden Phillips, Audri Byrom, Lily Roy and Gracyn Phillips.

March 26^Georgetown^A^4 pm

March 28^Felicity^H^4 pm

April 1^Clermont NE^A^4 pm

April 2^East Clinton^H^4 pm

April 4^Bethel-Tate^A^4 pm

April 8^Clinton-Massie^H^4 pm

April 10^Little Miami^H^4 pm

April 15^Georgetown^H^4 pm

April 16^Felicity^A^4 pm

April 17^Clermont NE^H^4 pm

April 22^East Clinton^A^4 pm

April 24^Hillsboro^H^4 pm

April 25^Bethel-Tate^H^4 pm

April 29^SBAAC National^Wil^9 am