Shidaker wins close primary race for county prosecutor

Brian Shidaker

WILMINGTON — Brian Shidaker, the Wilmington deputy public service director, has won the Republican primary in the race to become the new county prosecutor, according to unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Shidaker defeated Kaitlin Wilkin, the chief deputy county prosecutor, by a 3,287-2,915 vote at Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results.

The prosecutor office came open because the current county prosecutor, Andrew McCoy, ran unopposed in the Republican primary in his bid to become the new Clinton County Common Pleas Court judge.

No Democrats ran for the position of county prosecutor in the primary election. Write-in candidates for the November general election must file declarations of intent by 4 p.m. Aug. 26.

Prior to the election, Shidaker told the News Journal he wants to ensure a safe county for future generations.

“I’m running for those who share my love for Clinton County, envisioning a path towards improvement rather than the perpetuation of crime and the erosion of our core family values. Our county deserves a prosecutor who is dedicated to positioning our county for the best possible future,” said Shidaker.

Shidaker told the News Journal he’s been a licensed lawyer for over 17 years and also served as an assistant prosecutor before becoming the chief felony prosecutor. He advised he “led the charge” on over 3,000 felony prosecutions for serious offenses, including murder and rape.

He has served as the safety/service director for Wilmington and managed “multimillion-dollar municipal projects and operations.” Shidaker has also served as the city’s law director, currently serves as a member of the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education, vice president of the Clinton County GOP Central Committee, and is a board member of the Wilmington Public Library.

Wilkin previously served as an assistant prosecutor for Clermont County before becoming an assistant prosecutor for Clinton County under the late Rick Moyer. She also was a certified legal intern of Cincinnati with a limited license to practice law as a prosecutor while attending the University of Cincinnati School of Law.