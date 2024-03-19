BOE: Clinton-Massie income tax renewal fails, Blan income tax passes at primary

CLINTON COUNTY — Two local issues were decided at Tuesday’s primary election — the Village of Blanchester earned income tax passed by a mere 36 votes, and the Clinton-Massie Local School District income tax renewal failed, according to unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Blanchester officials said the 1% earned income tax is designed to help fund the police department. According to unofficial results, the income tax passed by a 385-349 margin.

Clinton-Massie was looking to renew its 0.5% earned income tax for five years for “the purpose of current expenses.” According to unofficial results, the levy failed with 873 against and 750 for the measure.

In January, Clinton-Massie officials announced that open enrollment at the elementary level will be eliminated and four teaching positions will be cut through attrition in response to the state’s concerns about the district’s financial state.

The Ohio Department of Education considers the district to be in a “precautionary” financial state, and the district is required to submit a Board of Education-approved written plan to eliminate any current-year deficit and avoid future deficits.

Stay with the News Journal for more on these election issues.