WC Farm secures a dozen new Hereford cattle

Agriculture students Jorja Habelwood (black shirt) and Braylee Burkitt feed Herefords at the College Farm. Submitted photo

All cattle are not created equal, at least when it comes to the most effective teaching of agriculture students. As such, a dozen new bovine faces are enjoying the arrival of spring after spending their first winter at Wilmington College’s Academic Farm.

Due to the generosity of a friend of WC Agriculture who wishes to remain anonymous, the College was able to purchase 11 new Herefords earlier this year with another one arriving earlier this month.

Dr. Javonne Mullins, assistant professor of agriculture, said the breed was selected due to its reputation as especially good-natured. “Some breeds can be really aggressive, but Herefords are known for being docile with a calm working temperament — and they’re good mothers too!”

The College purchased three cows and eight heifers from distances as far as Colorado and as short as Germantown, OH. Making an even dozen was the newest arrival purchased at the Ohio Beef Expo with help from a $1,000 gift from Buckeye Hereford Assn., which is rooting for WC’s success with the breed.

“The breeders we met in the area are excited we’ve purchased Herefords,” Mullins added, noting the cattle are registered with the American Hereford Assn.

Dr. Chad McKay, associate professor of agriculture and program/farm financial director, noted that, for decades, the Academic Farm was populated with Murray Grey cattle. They served agriculture students well in the crop and animal production courses. There, students work directly with the calves to halter train them and gather data used in numerous courses, from beef science to farm management.

“We have students that come from livestock backgrounds who have worked with cattle since they could walk, and we have students that have limited experience with livestock,” he said. ”The Academic Farm wanted something that everyone could work with.”

McKay expressed the department’s appreciation for President Corey Cockerill’s support for updating the herd while he cited fellow faculty members Mullins, who oversaw the project, and Daryl Nash, Wesley Nye and Farm Manager Trent Czartoski for their assistance in the selections.

He said the College is considering bringing a few cows to the Farm Science Review this fall. “This will offer our students even more hands-on experience with the livestock.”