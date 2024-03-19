2024 SPRING PREVIEW: Wilmington HS tennis

The Wilmington High School tennis team, from left to right, front row, Toby Alsip, Avia Neff, Gavin Coulter, Ben Zerguit, Trevin Doyle, Justen Wooten; back row, Tzadok Shivers, Brennen Zeigler, Giovanni Gonzalez, Trey Reed, Stephen Adams, Carter Bisig, Mathias Supanz, Hunter Holbert, Cristian Perez.

After a two-year drought, the Wilmington High School tennis team looks to get back on top of the SBAAC American Division this spring.

Wilmington won titles in 2019 and 2021 but has finished back in the pack the past two seasons. WHS was 4-14 last season and 2-8 against American competition.

Steve Reed is in his 24th season as head coach and has compiled an impressive 221-142 record. Doug Cooper is the JV coach with Jim Rinehart returning as a volunteer assistant, Reed pointed out.

Trey Reed is the lone returning starter for Wilmington. He earned first team All-SBAAC honors.

“Trey does a great job leading the team,” coach Reed said.

Reed will likely move up to first singles following the graduation of Alex Lazic, who held down that top spot in 2023 while earning first team All-SBAAC.

The veteran WHS coach said, “Numbers are growing and we have a lot of young players who are coming out for tennis for the first time (but) we have very little experience. So we are starting from scratch on most courts. We just need time on the court.”

With such a young squad, Reed said the goal is simple.

”Come out and compete in every league match,” he said. “We will be less experienced than most teams but we will find ways to compete on every court.”

March 21^MVTCA Scrimmage^TBA^430 pm

March 22^Clinton-Massie^A^4 pm

April 1^Western Brown^H^4 pm

April 4^New Richmond^A^4 pm

April 8^Valley View^H^430 pm

April 9^Goshen^A^4 pm

April 10^Stivers, Geo, Cville^H^4 pm

April 12^Little Miami^A^4 pm

April 15^Batavia^H^4 pm

April 16^Miamisburg^A^4 pm

April 17^Goshen^H^4 pm

April 18^Clinton-Massie^H^4 pm

April 22^Batavia^A^4 pm

April 23^Western Brown^A^4 pm

April 24^Centerville^H^4 pm

April 25^New Richmond^H^4 pm

April 27^Hurricane Inv^H^10 am

April 30^SBAAC American^9 am

May 3^Greeneview^A^430 pm