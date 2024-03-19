Woods, Steed win commissioner primaries, according to BOE unofficial results Steed Woods

WILMINGTON — According to unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections, two county commissioner races at the Republican primary concluded with Brenda K. Woods and Kerry R. Steed emerging victorious.

Woods, an incumbent commissioner, secured a victory against challenger May Stewart. Woods garnered 4,667 votes, representing 77.55% of the ballots cast. Stewart received 1,351 votes, according to unofficial results.

Meanwhile, Steed retained his seat against challengers, Reilly R. Hopkins and Shane T. Lieurance. Steed secured 3,005 votes, accounting for 47.99% of the total ballots cast. Hopkins garnered 1,120 votes, while Lieurance received 2,137 votes.

The victories for the incumbents in the primary pave the way for potential reelection bids in the upcoming general election. No Democrats ran for the position of county commissioner in the primary election. Write-in candidates for the November general election must file declarations of intent by 4 p.m. Aug. 26.

Steed expressed his sentiments on his victory, saying, “This community has been nothing but good to my family for generations, and I’m honored to serve them as their commissioner.”

Prior to the election, when asked for final words for voters, Woods expressed to the News Journal, “As a lifelong resident of Clinton County with over 36 years of public service, I am humbled by the confidence and trust you have afforded me as your county commissioner. It has been an absolute pleasure serving and collaborating with many wonderful residents of our community. ”