24 SPRING PREVIEW: Blanchester boys, girls track and field

The Blanchester High School boys and girls track and field teams, from left to right, front row, Casey Gilbert, Jaida Jones, Myla Skates, Kendall Koch, Aubrey Stevens, Addison Lewis, Rylee Griffith, Lily Rice, Hailee Harris; back row, Gracyn Phillips, Jacob Allen (partially hidden), Katelyn Toles, Kane Scott, Kaci Grillot, Ava Lanham, Carlee Campbell, Paityn Conley, Matt Barnes, Isaiah Abbott, Elijah McVey, Sammy McEntire.

Brad Ballinger, the Blanchester athletic director, will be coaching both the boys and girls track and field teams this season. Ballinger coached just the girls team last season.

Ballinger has small numbers on the boys side. Plus Gabriel Staehling (shot put state qualifier) and Chasen Allison (regional qualifier in shot put and discus) have graduated BHS.

For the girls, the numbers are a bit better but the loss in the throws will be equally painful as regional qualifer Ainsley Whitaker also graduated last spring.

Assisting Ballinger on the BHS coaching staff will be former BHS state qualifier Regan Ostermeier (throws) and middle school coaches Dan Scott, Bryant Abt and Josh Farson.

On the boys roster, senior Xander Culberson; juniors Isaiah Abbott and Samuel McEntire; sophomores Casey Gilbert and Elijah McVey; and freshmen Jacob Allen, Matthew Barnes and Victor Scott.

Abbott, Culberson, Gilbert and McEntire are the top returnees while freshman Matt Barnes is a newcomer who should help out.

Ballinger said Gilbert is a vocal leader on the boys side and said the team is willing to push themselves to get better. The coach said the team can contend in the SBAAC National Division if it improves every day.

On the girls roster are seniors Chloe Paulson, Gracyn Phillips, Aubrey Stevens; juniors Jaida Jones, Kerrigan Sullivan; sophomores Kaci Grillot, Hailee Harris, Kendall Koch, Myla Skates, Emma Williams; and freshmen Carleena Campbell, Rylee Griffith, Ava Lanham, Addison Lewis, Kylie Rapp, Lillian Rice, Laylla Sears.

Grillot, Harris, Jones, Paulson, Phillips, Skates, Stevens, Sullivan, Throckmorton and Williams are the top returnees. Laylla Sears, a standout BHS wrestler, is the best newcomer on the squad.

Ballinger said Stevens is a leader by example and shows great work ethic that others must follow.

“This is a fun group to be around,” Ballinger said.

Contention in the league will depend upon good health and finding athletes to perform well in the distance events.