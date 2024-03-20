Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Pet supply drive to be held throughout March

Leadership Clinton County is sponsoring a “Pawesome Palooza” pet supply drive from March 1-31. Pet supplies are being collected for our furry friends at Clinton County and Paws humane societies. Donation drop locations include Peoples Bank-Blanchester, 125 W. Main St.; Peoples Bank-Wilmington Downtown, 48 N. South St.; Peoples Bank-Wilmington Plaza, 1344 Rombach Ave.; Peoples Bank-Sabina, 135 Howard St.; Wilmington Air Park, 145 Hunter Drive; Wilmington Savings Bank-Wilmington, 184 N. South St.; Clinton Memorial Hospital-Atrium, 610 W. Main St.; American Legion-Social Room, 140 E. Locust St.; Wilmington College-Pyle Center, ground floor outside Diversity and Inclusion; and the News Journal, 1547 Rombach Ave.

Lenten Luncheons to be held

The 2024 Lenten Luncheons will be held from Feb. 14 to March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilmington United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall. The requested donation amount is $8. For carry-out or to check on availability of delivery, call 937-382-1465 and ask for the kitchen.

Blanchester community blood drive to be held

Let joy fall like raindrops when you give life by giving blood at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, March 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Blanchester Public Library to host Cincinnati Homeless Coalition director

In conjunction with Clinton County Reads 2024, Dr. Mark Mussman, from the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition, will speak on “Housing is Healthcare,” 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at the Blanchester Public Library. The public is invited.

Clark Twp. to hold community clean-up

Clinton County Solid Waste Management District has given a grant to the trustees of Clark Township. The grant funds will be used to sponsor a community clean-up event. The event will provide residents, free of charge, an opportunity to dispose of larger items that they are unable to do on their garbage pick-up. There are to be no tires, hazardous waste, electronics, batteries or appliances brought to this clean-up. The residents of Clark Township may bring their items to the township building and place them in the dumpster on Cemetery Road in Martinsville. The dumpster will be in place on March 22.

Wilmington Public Library to host “Rough Sleepers” read-in

Wilmington Public Library will host a read-in, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., on Friday, March 22, in conjunction with Clinton County Reads 2024. Participants are invited to enjoy coffee and snacks while they read Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” this year’s CCReads selection, and informally discuss the book.

Church Women United to hold human rights meeting

Church Women United of Clinton County will meet for their Human Rights meeting on March 22. The meeting will be at Springfield Friends Church at 120 Todd’s Fork Road, Wilmington, at 1 p.m. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. Since 1941, women of the Church Women United movement have held three meetings per year. Women today still affirm that prayer and action are inseparable and that both have immeasurable influence in the world. The VISION of Church Women United is: Women of Faith cultivation Love, Hope and Peace for all Creation. The program on the 22nd is titled “ACT JUSTLY” with Matthew 5:9 as the scripture reference. All ladies of all faiths and denominations are invited to share the fellowship, the Bible study and hymn singing together, as well as meeting other Christian ladies. Light refreshments will be served before the program.

PAWS to hold cat adoption event

On Sunday afternoon, March 24, a cat adoption event at PAWS will be held. Most cats will have a $25 adoption fee. If someone wishes to adopt, they should in advance email [email protected] for information and an interest form.

Genealogical Society to meet

The Clinton County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 25 in the Community Room of the CC History Center, 149 E Locust Street in Wilmington. The program will be “The Three Wives of Sculptor Eli Harvey.” This presentation, in keeping with Women’s History Month, will be presented by Christine Hadley Snyder. All are welcome.

Free dinner to be held at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, March 28 in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: lasagna, garlic bread, green beans, salad, desserts and drinks; plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors, and listen to the musical stylings of Pastor Dean. All are welcome. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Cowan Lake Youth Trout Fishing Event to be held

The Cowan Lake Youth Trout Fishing Event will be held on Saturday, April 6, starting at 8 a.m. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will stock the Family Fishing Pond with rainbow trout. Everyone is encouraged to harvest the trout since they are cold-water fish and will not survive as the water begins to warm. A limited number of one-gallon zip lock bags with ice will be provided to transport your fish. Also, a limited number of bait and tackle will be provided for those that do not have their own. All fishing regulations apply to this event.

Reverse Raffle & Dinner to benefit PAWS set

The Reverse Raffle and Dinner hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles to benefit PAWS will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. For $25 a ticket, you will receive dinner and one raffle ticket with the opportunity to win up to $2,500. Additional raffles, including a gorgeous quilt, baskets, 50/50 and more, will be held. Tickets are available at D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, the Wilmington News Journal and from Kathy Collins. Only $250 tickets are available, and sales are brisk.