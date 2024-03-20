24 SPRING PREVIEW: Clinton-Massie boys, girls track and field

The Clinton-Massie High School boys track and field team is coached by Scott Rolf this season. The Clinton-Massie High School girls track and field team is coached by Dean Richardson.

There are 20 returning letter-winners on the Clinton-Massie boys and girls track and field teams this spring.

Coaches in the programs are Dean Richardson (varsity girls head coach), Scott Rolf (varsity boys head coach), Jordan Phipps (varsity assistant), Forest Goings (varsity assistant), AJ Avery (middle school), Caitlin O’Hara (middle school) and Kasey Uetrecht Avery (middle school level).

For the Clinton-Massie girls, Richardson is in his ninth season as the head coach. He has been in the program 26 total years.

The Falcons were sixth in the league last season. There are 11 returning athletes, led by Kaylee Ramsey who was a regional qualifier in the pole vault. Ramsey also is a two-time state qualifier in wrestling.

Richardson said Hailey Myers and Jillian Arledge are newcomers who will help in the distance events as Myers was first team and Arledge second team in cross country this fall.

Kinsey Beam and Jenna Hanlon both graduated last spring and are the top athletes not returning to the girls squad.

But Richardson likes his numbers. The team is made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores, he said, so it’s a young group that works hard.

“We just need to continue to work hard in practice and we will see improvements throughout the season. Some of our athletes are getting a late start due to other sports,” he said.

Richardson said Wilmington and Western Brown are the teams to beat in the SBAAC American Division.

For the boys, Scott Rolf is in his sixth season as head coach and 18th season overall in the program. He has coached 27 years of track and field in his career.

The Falcons were fourth in the league last season and nine letterwinners return from that squad — Jude Leahy, Weston Carpenter, Cale Wilson, Willem Kimple, Zander Mills, Brandon Moritz, Logan Chesser, Dakin Johnson, Chase Malatt. Chesser was injured during the football season and is awaiting clearance to return competition.

Among those not returning to the Falcons this season are Marty Kreider, Richie Federle, Kenny Moore, Blaine Testa, Owen Trick, Isaiah McCoy, Tye Phipps, Quinton Smith, Gatlin Newkirk and Liam Lamb.

Leahy was a state qualifier in the high jump while Wilson advanced to state in the 400-meter dash.

Rolf said newcomers Miles Theetge, Brighton Rodman, Justin Beekman, Caleb Werling and Jason Flint should help the team this season.

Batavia is the team to beat in the American Division, Rolf said, and his squad has a chance to threaten the Bulldogs.

“We need improvement in scoring in the distance races and hurdles and add depth to our sprinting crew,” the coach said. “We have some good leaders. I think these guys will work hard and we definitely have potential. I’m excited about our ability to return guys to the state meet and threaten some school records.”

March 23^Field Events Relay^Wilm^10 am

March 26^Wilm, Trace^MT^430 pm

April 10^New Richmond Inv^A^TBA

April 13^Waynesville Inv^A^TBA

April 15^Batavia Quad^A^TBA

April 18^Tipp City Bethel^A^TBA

April 23^East Clinton Inv^A^TBA

April 25^Little Miami Inv^A^TBA

April 30^Lynchburg Clay Inv^A^TBA

May 2^Carlisle^H^430 pm

May 6^SBAAC Championship^Bat^430 pm

May 8^SBAAC Championship^Bat^430 pm

May 16^Div II District^Graham^TBA

May 18^Div II District^Graham^TBA

May 23^Region 8 Champ^Piqua^TBA

May 25^Region 8 Champ^Piqua^TBA

May 31^OHSAA Div II^UD^TBA

June 1^OHSAA Div II^UD^TBA